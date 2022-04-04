New income tax rules for GPF from 1st April 2022 that you should know

Speaking on the new income tax rules for GPF or General Provident Fund; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "In budget 2021, the union finance minister had announced to rationalization provident fund by taxing the PF interest earned beyond ₹2.50 lakh contribution in single financial year. To ensure implementation of this announcement and smooth calculation of the PF interest earned by an EPFO subscriber, CBDT inserted rule 9 of Income Tax Rules, 1962 in FY2021-22. As per this rule, every EPFO subscriber will have two EPF or PF account where PF contribution beyond ₹2.50 lakh in single financial year will be deposited in second PF or EPF account. So, interest earned in EPF/PF-1 account will be free from any taxation while interest earned in PF/EPF-2 account will be taxable." Solanki said that two EPF or PF account system has become applicable from the new financial year. However, classification of taxable and non-taxable PF account will get in place from 1st April 2021.