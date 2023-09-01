New income tax rules for these salaried taxpayers from today. Details here

New income tax rules for these salaried taxpayers from today. Details here1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Rent-free accommodation provided by employers to employees will now be taxed at a reduced rate, resulting in increased take-home salaries. The new rule is effective from September 1, 2023
New income tax rules for these salaried taxpayers: The income tax department has announced major relief to taxpayers, availing company-provided rent-free homes. It has lowered the tax for employees staying in such accommodations. The new rule comes into effect from today, September 1, 2023.