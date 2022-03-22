New income tax rules on interest from EPF savings explained in 7 points

1) According to the new rules, any interest credited to provident fund account of an employee shall be tax free only for contribution up to 2.50 lakh every year and any interest on employee's contribution over 2.50 lakh shall be taxed in the hands of the employee year after year. In case the employer does not contribute to the provident fund of the employee, then the threshold applicable will be ₹5 lakh of employee's contribution, says tax expert Balwant Jain.