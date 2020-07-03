New income tax slab: Rules changed, no exemption on meal vouchers & coupons

In a recent notification the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had amended rules relating to exemption for salaried employees opting for the new tax regime which was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her last Budget. The amendment to Rule 3, dealing with perquisites valuation, states that “the exemption provided in the first proviso in respect of free food and nonalcoholic beverage provided by such employer through paid voucher shall not apply to an employee, being an assessee, who has exercised option under sub-section (5) of section 115BAC."