New income tax slab: You can now claim exemption on conveyance, travel allowance

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a notification amending rules to allow taxpayers who are opting for the new tax regime to claim exemption for allowance to meet cost of travel and daily expenses on transfer, tour allowance for travel for official purposes to meet the travel and daily expenses, and conveyance allowance for meeting conveyance expenditure incurred in course of performing official duties. Besides, transport allowance for handicapped employee to commute to and from office is also tax exempt.