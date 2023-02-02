New income tax slabs, a good news for home loan EMIs?

According to Shrikant Shrivastava, Chief Risk Officer, IMGC (India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation), the increase in PMAY funding to 79,000 crores is a positive step toward expanding the economic benefits of affordable housing initiatives to more homebuyers. PMAY had already been a big success, therefore this is a wonderful move to encourage the real estate industry generally, which has a large cascading effect on other areas of the economy. The second significant announcement is an increase in the urban infrastructure budget, which will have a long-term impact on economic growth in general and the real estate industry in particular.