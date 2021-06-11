The income tax department of India rolled out its new website — www.incometax.gov.in on 7th June 2021. This new income tax portal aims to simplify income tax return (ITR) filing and enables a taxpayer to file ITR from one's mobile phone as well. Apart from the various other features of this new income tax website, the Ministry of Finance has said that taxpayer will be provided free ITR preparation software for ITR Form-1 and ITR Form-2.

The new portal has a simplified download feature for Form 26As as well. Form 26 AS, which is also known as annual consolidated statement, is an important document that contains all tax-related information of the taxpayer like TDS (Tax Deduction at Source), advance tax, etc. After, the launch of new income tax website, a taxpayer will be able to know one's tax-related details by simply downloading the Form 26AS from the new portal.

How to download Form 26 AS from income tax new portal

To download one's Form 26As, the income taxpayer needs to log in at the new income tax website — www.incometax.gov.in. Then click at the 'Login' button at the top right of the income tax portal home page and go to the 'e-File’ menu and follow some simple steps.

Here is step by step guide to download Form 26 AS from income tax new portal:

1] Log in at the official income tax new website — incometax.gov.in;

2] Click at 'Login' option on the top right of the home page;

3] After logging in, go to the 'e-file' menu and click at 'View Form 26 AS (Tax Credit)' link;

4] Read the disclaimer carefully and click at 'Confirm' button;

5] After clicking at the 'Confirm' button of disclaimer, you will be redirected to the TDS-CPC website;

6] At TDS-CPC website, agree to the acceptance of usages and click at 'Proceed' option;

7] Then click at 'View Tax Credit (Form 26AS)’ option;

8] Select the assessment year;

9] Select 'View Type'(HTML, Text or PDF);

10] Click at 'View/Download'; and

11] Your Form 26As will be displayed on the computer monitor or the cell phone screen.

Download and save the Form 26 AS for future usages.

