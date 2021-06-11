New income tax website: Here's how you can download Form 26AS

The new portal has a simplified download feature for Form 26As as well. Form 26 AS, which is also known as annual consolidated statement, is an important document that contains all tax-related information of the taxpayer like TDS (Tax Deduction at Source), advance tax, etc. After, the launch of new income tax website, a taxpayer will be able to know one's tax-related details by simply downloading the Form 26AS from the new portal.

