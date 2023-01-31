New India Assurance launches ‘pay as you drive’ policy: Know details1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:33 AM IST
The comprehensive motor insurance policy that charges premium based on the usage of vehicle. The policy has two components - third-party cover and own-damage cover.
New Delhi: New India Assurance (NIA) has launched a ‘Pay as You Drive’ (PAYD) policy, which offers a comprehensive motor insurance policy that charges premium based on the usage of vehicle. The policy has two components - third-party cover and own-damage cover.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×