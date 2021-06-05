I-T dept to launch new e-filing portal on June 7

Those individuals earning between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh will taxed at 5 per cent. Income between ₹5 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh will be taxed at 10 per cent, while those between ₹7.5 lakh and ₹10 lakh at 15 per cent. Those earning between ₹10-12.5 lakh will pay tax at the rate of 20 per cent, while those between ₹12.5-15 lakh will pay at the rate of 25 per cent. Income above ₹15 lakh will be taxed at 30 per cent.

