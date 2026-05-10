New ITR disclosure norms for FY26: What investors, traders and salaried taxpayers should know

The Income Tax Department has introduced several changes to the Income tax return (ITR) forms for assessment year 2026-27 (financial year 2025-26), impacting salaried individuals, traders, and investors alike. The updated forms aim to improve disclosure standards, enhance transparency, and simplify the tax filing process for different types of taxpayers.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notified the Income-Tax Rules, 2026, on March 20, 2026, as part of the implementation of the Income Tax Act, 2025. According to a gazette notification, "These rules may be called the Income-tax Rules, 2026. They shall come into force on April 1, 2026."
While the updated framework simplified several provisions under the income tax law, it did not introduce any changes to the existing income tax slab rates under either of the tax regime.
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For FY26, ITR forms include new disclosure requirements for long-term capital gains (LTCG), buyback losses, and Futures & Options (F&O) transactions. ITR-1 now allows reporting LTCG up to ₹1.25 lakh, and ITR-3 requires more detailed reporting for F&O, intra-day trading, and buyback-related capital loss disclosures.
If you are a salaried individual with income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, pension, house property, interest, and capital gains within prescribed limits, you should file ITR-1 (Sahaj). ITR-1 now allows disclosing income from up to two house properties.
ITR-3 for FY26 introduces more detailed reporting for F&O, intra-day trading, speculative income/losses, and buyback-related capital loss disclosures. It also expects enhanced reconciliation between books of account, GST turnover, AIS/TIS, and TDS data.
The revised ITR-2 form includes enhanced disclosure requirements for foreign assets, overseas income, high-value transactions, and crypto/virtual digital asset transactions. A new secondary address/contact details field has also been added across forms for better communication tracking.
For FY26, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is July 31, 2026. For those using ITR forms 3 and 4, the deadline is August 31, 2026. A delayed return can be filed until December 31, 2026.
The revised ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4 forms now include additional disclosure requirements related to long-term capital gains (LTCG), buyback losses, Futures & Options (F&O) transactions, foreign assets and high-value financial activities, according to Nishant Shanker, a tax strategy expert and former senior manager of tax at EY.
These updated forms will be used by taxpayers while filing returns for income earned between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. Here are the changes outlined by Shanker:
Changes in ITR-1 (Sahaj)
Changes in ITR-2
Changes in ITR-3
Changes in ITR-4 (Sugam)
Here's a list of different ITR forms and who should file what:
— ITR-1 (Sahaj) should be filed by resident individuals earning up to ₹50 lakh from salary, pension, house property income, interest income and capital gains within prescribed limits.
— ITR-2 applies to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) without business income but having capital gains, foreign assets or multiple income sources.
— ITR-3 is meant for business owners, professionals and traders earning business or professional income outside presumptive taxation schemes.
— ITR-4 (Sugam) should be filed by small businesses, freelancers and professionals who are opting for presumptive taxation under Sections 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE.
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Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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