New ITR filing criteria introduced from this year that you should know about

Right now, if an individual has a gross taxable income before any tax deductions and is below the minimum tax-exempted threshold limit, then he or she is not required to file income tax return (ITR). Now, apart from this, three new criteria have been introduced under the seventh proviso to Section 139(1) from this year onwards where even if your income is below the exempted limit, then the person will have to file ITR in case he or she meets any one of the following criteria.