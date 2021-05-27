Amid, the severe Covid-19 pandemic, the income tax (I-T) department has extended the I-T return filing deadline for 2020-21. The extension in timelines will help ease the pressure in the minds of taxpayers. Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO - ClearTax says that these relaxations will reduce the compliance burden for businesses that have been struggling in the current crisis. "The extension of due dates for various compliances for employers as well extension of tax filing due date for taxpayers is important in the current situation as the second wave of covid is raging through several states in India," Archit Gupta said.