New ITR forms for AY 2026-27: Key changes taxpayers should know

For most taxpayers, filing an income tax return begins with choosing the correct ITR form. That choice has become more important this year, with the Income Tax Department revising the eligibility criteria for certain forms and introducing additional disclosure requirements across others. The changes could affect how taxpayers report income, capital gains, deductions and other transactions while filing returns for AY 2026-27.

The updates are not limited to form eligibility. The revised ITRs also seek additional details in several areas and introduce changes to the reporting of certain transactions. Here's a look at some of the key changes taxpayers should be aware of before filing their returns.

Small equity investors can now use ITR-1 in certain cases A significant change in the new forms is that resident individuals can now report long-term capital gains (LTCG) under Section 112A in ITR-1, provided such gains do not exceed ₹1.25 lakh during the financial year and there are no capital losses to be carried forward.

Section 112A applies to LTCG arising from listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds. Until AY 2025-26, taxpayers who earned capital gains from these investments generally had to file ITR-2, even when the gains were relatively small.

As a result of the revised eligibility criteria, a salaried taxpayer with salary income, bank interest and eligible LTCG within the prescribed limit may continue to use ITR-1. Taxpayers with capital losses, higher gains or more complex capital gains transactions will continue to file ITR-2 or other applicable forms.

ITR-1 and ITR-4 expanded to cover two house properties The eligibility conditions for ITR-1 and ITR-4 have also been widened to permit income from up to two house properties.

Earlier, taxpayers with income from more than one house property often had to shift to more detailed return forms. The revised forms allow such taxpayers to continue using ITR-1 or ITR-4, subject to satisfaction of the other eligibility conditions prescribed for these forms.

Capital gains reporting becomes more granular The revised forms require more detailed reporting of capital gains transactions, reflecting the changes to the capital gains tax regime announced in July 2024.

Taxpayers reporting capital gains may need to provide a more detailed break-up of transactions depending on the nature of the asset and the applicable tax treatment. This is relevant for investors who sold shares, mutual funds, bonds, property or other capital assets during the year.

The revised ITR-2 also requires taxpayers to separately report capital gains arising before and after 23 July 2024, the date on which the new capital gains tax provisions came into effect. This is because different tax rates may apply depending on when the transaction took place.

Separate reporting introduced for buyback-related losses ITR-2 now includes a separate disclosure requirement for losses arising from share buyback transactions.

The change follows amendments made through the Finance Act, 2024, which shifted the tax liability on buybacks from companies to shareholders. As a result, taxpayers may now be required to separately disclose losses arising from buyback transactions instead of including them within broader capital gains disclosures.

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Investors who participated in buyback offers during the financial year should review their capital gains statements carefully while preparing their returns.

New reporting fields added across ITR forms The revised ITR forms also introduce several additional reporting fields. Taxpayers claiming deductions under Section 80G for eligible charitable donations will now have to furnish payment-related details such as transaction reference numbers, mode of payment and other banking information. Those claiming deductions under Section 80GGC for political contributions will be required to provide details relating to the recipient political party.

The forms also include fields for a secondary address, mobile number and email ID. In addition, taxpayers filing revised or updated returns may be required to provide details relating to late fees and additional tax liabilities, wherever applicable. Certain forms, including ITR-3 and ITR-4, also seek additional information relating to trading activities, business finances and investments.

More detailed disclosures for traders Taxpayers filing ITR-3 will see additional reporting requirements for trading activity. The revised form requires separate disclosure of turnover and income from futures and options (F&O) transactions instead of reporting them as part of broader business income figures.

The form also seeks more granular reporting of different categories of trading activity, including intraday transactions and other business-related details. Traders should ensure that the figures reported in the return are consistent with broker statements and books of accounts.