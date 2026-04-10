New labour code: What changes for your earned leave and encashment under the latest laws — explained

The new labour laws under the OSH Code have introduced some major changes in how employers structure leave policies. The reforms standardise earned leave entitlements across the country and also provide workers with the right to receive an annual encashment benefit.
With the implementation of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH&WC) Code, 2020, from 21 November 2025, employees are allowed to carry forward leaves of up to 30 days to the succeeding year.
“Where accumulated leaves exceed 30 days, workers shall be entitled to encash such excess leaves. Workers can also demand encashment of all their accumulated leaves at the end of the calendar year,” said Tarun Garg, Director of Deloitte India.
As of now, the new labour codes are not fully implemented, including the provisions thereon on leave encashment. This is primarily because several States are yet to finalise and notify their respective rules, which is a prerequisite for nationwide implementation, according to experts.
Hence, the encashment provisions under the new framework will also apply throughout the country once the codes are formally brought into force by the respective States, which will frame their rules.
While leave encashment provision on separation of employees was present under the earlier framework as well, the rules around earned leaves differ widely across India.
Under the previous framework, before the labour codes came into force, leave policies were governed by state-specific laws such as the Shops & Establishments Acts and the Factories Act, 1948. Because these laws vary from state to state, rules around leaves were also not uniform, according to Dinkar Sharma, Company Secretary and Partner, Jotwani Associates.
“For instance, some states allow employees to accumulate 45–60 days of leave, while others have different rules for carry-forward and leave encashment,” he said.
However, post Labour Codes Implementation, a standardised national framework will apply and the key changes include:
“Overall, the focus under the new code is towards simplification and uniformity, although in some states this may reduce the accumulation threshold,” he added.
The encashment of leave benefits those who fall within the category of “worker”. Therefore, they will also apply in case of contract workers and fixed-term workers who fall within the “worker” category, said Ahetesham Ahmed A. Thaver, Associate Partner, Labour and Employment, ALMT Legal.
However, the benefits will not apply to employees who are employed mainly in managerial or administrative roles or those working in a supervisory capacity while also drawing wages exceeding ₹18,000 per month, he added.
“The intent of the legislature is to ensure equitable working conditions across employment categories, though practical applicability may depend on rules, thresholds, and the nature of engagement,” Sharma said.
A major employee-friendly provision is that if a worker applies for leave and the employer denies it, such leave can be carried forward without any cap, according to the experts. Such a provision prevents employers from arbitrarily rejecting workers' leave requests.
Under the OSH Code, earned leaves applied for by workers but not granted by the employer can be carried forward without any limit. Such leaves exceeding 30 days can be encashed by workers on demand annually at the end of the calendar year, according to Minu Dwivedi, Partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors.
Currently, under State-specific laws, employees can encash leaves at the end of their employment. However, in certain states like Telangana, non-exempt employees are entitled to encash earned leave during the subsistence of their employment.
“Now, under the OSH Code, all employees qualifying as ‘workers’ are entitled to encash, on demand, accumulated annual leave in excess of 30 days at the end of the calendar year,” Dwivedi said.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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