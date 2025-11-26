New labour codes define ‘wages’ — How this impacts your basic salary, pension, gratuity and EPF benefits, explained

The Indian government on 21 November consolidated 29 Labour Laws into four comprehensive Labour Codes, namely — the Code on Wages (2019), the Industrial Relations Code (2020), the Code on Social Security (2020) and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020).
The amendment “streamlines compliance, modernises outdated provisions, and creates a simplified, efficient framework that promotes ease of doing business while safeguarding workers’ rights and welfare”, the Centre said in its release.
In particular, the Code of Wages and Code on Social Security are set to directly impact workers' salary structure, including how much of your pay is now basic salary, and the inclusion of pension, EPF, and gratuity in your salary breakdown.
The reforms have issued a “uniform definition of wages”, per which “wages” now include basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), and retaining allowance. Further, 50% of the total remuneration (or such percentage as may be notified) shall be added back to compute wages, ensuring consistency in calculating gratuity, pension, and social security benefits.
Thus, in effect, the new labour codes could reshape your pay cheque.
As per the codified definition, all parts of your salary structure will now be treated as remuneration unless exempted (and such parts have been capped at 50%), this broadly means that elements such as Provident Fund (PF), Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Workmen’s Compensation, and maternity benefits will see tweaks.
According to Sajai Singh, Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, “Under the Code, “wages” now include:
(i) basic pay;
(ii) dearness allowance; and
(iii) retaining allowance (if any).
The following components are explicitly excluded from the definition of “wages”: (i) the value of any housing accommodation;
(ii) employer contributions to pension and provident fund,
(iii) conveyance allowance and travel concessions;
(iv) sums paid to an employee to cover special expenses;
(v) house rent allowance;
(vi) overtime allowance;
(vii) commissions;
(viii) gratuity;
(ix) retrenchment compensation; and
(x) other retirement benefits, and any ex-gratia payments made on termination of employment.”
This effectively increases the contributions to PPF, gratuity and bonus which is calculated based on basic pay. The drawback is that your take home salary may decrease.
He added that since the code now limits the proportion of excluded components, if these exceed 50% of the employee’s total remuneration, they will be added back to the “wages” category. “The idea is to ensure that “wages” (i.e., basic pay + dearness allowance + retaining allowance, if any) constitute at least 50% of the total remuneration for the purpose of computing social security contributions. As the Code does not specify which variable component should be reclassified as wages, the interpretation currently given is that the component that most closely bridges the gap between the included components and the 50% threshold will be moved into the “wages” definition,” he said.
Thus, the excluded component that is nearest in value to the differential between (i) the included components and (ii) 50% of total remuneration will be reclassified, he explained.
