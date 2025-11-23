Mint Explainer | How do new labour codes impact your gratuity and PF?
The new labour codes have overhauled how wages, gratuity, provident fund, pension and other social security benefits are calculated. Mint explains who benefits and if your take-home salary is affected.
The Centre has announced a new framework that consolidates the country’s employment statutes into four codes. The new labour codes have overhauled the calculation of wages, gratuity, provident fund (PF), pension, and other social security benefits. These changes affect both employees and employers. Mint explains who benefits and if your take-home salary is affected.