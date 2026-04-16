New labour laws: Here's how much your in-hand salary changes for ₹6 lakh CTC

The Indian government has implemented new labour laws from 1 April, with major focus towards helping salaried individuals save for their retired life. The biggest change for you is in the compensation structure, where there is more emphasis on building retirement funds. However, this also means that your current in-hand pay is likely to take a hit.

How do the new labour laws impact salary break-up? As per the reforms, there is a new uniform definition of “wages”, which will now include basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), and retention allowance. These components are together required to comprise at least 50% of an employee's annual compensation.

Further, components such as bonus, house rent allowance (HRA) and special allowances are classified as exclusions till such time that they do not in total exceed 50% of the salary. The excess amount must be added back to wages. In effect, this raises the basic pay component for many employees.

Notably, as some statutory benefits such as contributions to the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPF) are linked to your basic pay, there could be a shift in these amounts as well.

‘Salary routed to long-term benefits’ Overall, retirement and social security benefits such as gratuity, insurance coverage, and provident fund could see increased contribution, while in-home salary for employees may decline slightly due to higher deductions.

According to CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at Clear Tax, the shift is better viewed as a reallocation of compensation rather than a net cut.

“The more the salary is routed into protected, long‑term benefits, while the overall cost to the employer often remains comparable. For salaried taxpayers, the impact can be managed through smarter tax planning- leveraging investments under Sections 80C and 80D, optimising HRA and other eligible benefits, and using the new regime’s higher standard deduction, so that the tax outflow is optimised to the fullest extent,” she added.

In-hand salary changes: Impact on ₹ 6 lakh CTC Assuming that you have a cost-to-company (CTC) of ₹6 lakh per annum, here is how your monthly take home pay will change due to the new labour laws:

₹ 6 lakh CTC before vs after restructuring Component Before ( ₹ /month) After ( ₹ /month) Change Basic Pay ₹ 20,000 ₹ 25,000 + ₹ 5,000 HRA ₹ 10,000 ₹ 12,500 + ₹ 2,500 Special Allowance ₹ 17,600 ₹ 10,100 − ₹ 7,500 Total Gross ₹ 47,600 ₹ 47,600 — EPF Deduction (Employee) ₹ 2,400 ₹ 3,000 + ₹ 600 EPF Contribution (Employer 12%) (part of CTC) ₹ 2,400 ₹ 1,800 − ₹ 600 Professional Tax ₹ 200 ₹ 200 — Net Take-Home ₹ 45,000 ₹ 44,400 − ₹ 600

In this scenario, your take home salary drops by ₹600 per month after restructuring to comply with new Basic Pay rule. It must be noted that all these calculations are before tax. The actual salary may change when you factor taxes in.

Retirement savings increase When it comes to long-term savings, your provident fund remains the same, while your gratuity for one year of service will be at ₹14,423; for the full five years' service, this total to ₹72,115.

Calculate your take-home salary: Here's how You can estimate differences in your take home salary within minutes using Mint salary calculator here — https://www.livemint.com/tools-calculators/salary-impact-tracker. Here's a step-by-step guide: