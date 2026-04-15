New labour laws: Here's how much your take-home pay changes for ₹10 lakh CTC

With the new Labour Laws coming into effect from 1 April, the biggest change for post salaried individuals is in their pay structure. The shift is primarily towards long-term and retirement savings, which means your current in-hand compensation may dip.
As per the Centre, focus is on helping salaried individuals save for their retirement to sustain a healthy life following their superannuation. More funds in retirement funds also mean that one can withdraw higher amounts later in life.
The reforms have issued a “uniform definition of wages”, according to which wages now include basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), and retaining allowance. Now, these three components are mandated to comprise at least 50% of an employee's total remuneration. At the same time, other components such as bonuses, HRA, and special allowances are classified as exclusions.
However, if these excluded components exceed 50% of the total salary, the excess amount must be added back to wages. This effectively raises the basic wage component for many employees.
Because several statutory benefits are calculated on wages, the change can increase employer and employee contributions to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPF) and may also affect benefits linked to wage calculations under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
As a result, retirement and social security benefits such as provident fund, gratuity, and insurance coverage could increase, while take-home pay for employees may decline slightly due to higher deductions.
Let's assume that you have a CTC of ₹10 lakh. Here is how your monthly take home salary will change after the implementation of the labour laws —
Before vs After Restructuring
|Component
|Before ( ₹/month)
|After ( ₹/month)
|Change
|Basic Pay
|₹13,750
|₹22,917
|+ ₹9,167
|HRA
|₹20,833
|₹11,459
|− ₹9,374
|Special Allowance
|₹9,600
|₹9,807
|+ ₹207
|Total Gross
|₹44,183
|₹44,183
|—
|EPF Deduction (Employee)
|₹1,650
|₹2,750
|+ ₹1,100
|EPF Contribution (Employer 12%) (part of CTC)
|₹1,650
|₹1,800
|+ ₹150
|Professional Tax
|₹200
|₹200
|—
|Net Take-Home
|₹42,333
|₹41,233
|− ₹1,100
In this scenario, your take home salary drops by ₹1,100 per month after restructuring to comply with new Basic Pay rule. It must be noted that all these calculations are before tax. The actual salary may change when you factor taxes in.
While this may seem like a bad thing in the short run, over the longer term, this will be beneficial for your retirement savings. You will be contributing ₹15,000 more per year to your provident fund. Meanwhile, your gratuity after just one year of service will increase to ₹13,221.
According to CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at Clear Tax, the shift is better viewed as a reallocation of compensation rather than a net cut.
“The more the salary is routed into protected, long‑term benefits, while the overall cost to the employer often remains comparable. For salaried taxpayers, the impact can be managed through smarter tax planning- leveraging investments under Sections 80C and 80D, optimising HRA and other eligible benefits, and using the new regime’s higher standard deduction- so that the tax outflow is optimised to the fullest extent,” she added.
You can calculate your take home salary in a few seconds with the Mint salary calculator by clicking on this link https://www.livemint.com/tools-calculators/salary-impact-tracker. You can either upload your payslip or write your salary components manually. Then click on the “Calculate My Impact” button to view your take home salary changes instantly without any hustle.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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