New lending opportunities, faster credit delivery may emerge post covid-19

In December 2019, according to an ICICI Bank-CRISIL report, the retail loan book of financiers in India was expected to double to ₹96 trillion by March 2024. The five pillars that were expected to support expansion of the market were greater information availability, higher competition thereby lowering costs for customers, regulatory and government initiatives, a significantly increased penetration in digital lending and reduction in operating costs due to greater usage of technology and data analytics. While recent unforeseen developments related to the pandemic may cast a cloud over the forecast, clearly, the five factors continue to be deeply relevant and more so in today’s environment and will, therefore, continue to shape the consumer lending programmes of all financiers in the years to come. In the near term, financiers are likely to be more focused on introspection of their business models and on collections. It is, therefore, logical to expect a “flight to safety"—the liquidity infused by the regulatory and supervisory authorities are most likely to be deployed towards refinancing and balance transfers of existing loans.