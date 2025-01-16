New LTC rule: The Centre has allowed its employees to travel through Tejas, Vande Bharat and Humsafar trains under Leave Travel Concession (LTC), reported PTI citing an official order.

The new development comes after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) received several requests from different offices and individuals regarding the admissibility of various premium trains under the LTC.

"The matter has been examined by this department in consultation with the Department of Expenditure, and it has been decided that apart from existing Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, travel by Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express & Humsafar Express trains under LTC as per the entitlement of the government employees has now been allowed," PTI cited an order issued by the DoPT on Tuesday.

Also Read | Gujarat govt to cover Vande Bharat Train costs for state employees under LTC

New LTC rule: What is a Leave Travel Concession? The LTC is a concessional travel facility for Government employees that allows them to travel to any place in India for up to four years. Under LTC, eligible Central government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journeys besides paid leave.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, employees have the option to avail of Home town LTC twice within two years each, visit their home town once in a period of two years, and see any place in India in another two years.

Also Read | Centre issues key clarification on PF settlement for retired govt employees

New LTC rule: Who can avail leave concession? The government has listed the employees that can avail LTC.

Anybody appointed to civil services and posts, including civilian Government servants in the Defence Services in connection with the Union.

Those employees who work under a State Government and are deputed by the Central Government.

Employees who are appointed on a contractual basis

Employees who are re-employed after their retirement.

Also Read | Cabinet clears 3% DA hike for central govt employees ahead of Diwali