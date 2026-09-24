New luxury car or a pre-owned one? Here’s what depreciation, maintenance and financing mean for your wallet

Buying a luxury car often starts with a simple question of which model fits the budget. But there is another decision that can have a much bigger impact on the buyer’s finances, whether to buy the car new or choose a pre-owned model.

A new luxury car offers a full warranty, a clean ownership history and greater certainty about its condition, but the buyer also absorbs the steepest depreciation in the early years. A pre-owned car can offer a much more expensive model at a lower price, but the saving can be offset by higher financing costs, maintenance, repairs and limited warranty cover. The real comparison, therefore, is not just the price of the car today but what it will cost to own and eventually sell.

New vs pre-owned: The price gap is only the beginning “The purchase price is not the best way to make this decision. What matters more is the total cost of ownership over the years the car is held,” said Thomas Stephen, Director & Head - Preferred, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

A buyer should account for depreciation, financing costs, insurance, servicing, warranty coverage and the eventual resale value of the car, he said.

A pre-owned luxury car can look attractive because the first owner has already absorbed a substantial part of the initial depreciation. However, the amount a buyer actually saves depends on the model, age, mileage, condition and service history.

“There is no single age or mileage that makes a luxury car financially attractive in the pre-owned market. It depends on the brand, model, depreciation pattern, condition and service history,” said Uttam Agarwal, CBO, Bajaj Capital.

A well-maintained three-year-old car with a complete service history and some warranty remaining can be a very different proposition from an older luxury car that is being sold cheaply.

The cheaper luxury car may cost more to maintain The biggest mistake a used-car buyer can make is to treat the difference between the new and pre-owned prices as the actual saving.

“Potential repairs are better factored into the overall ownership budget rather than assuming the car will only incur routine service costs,” Agarwal said.

Luxury cars can have significantly higher repair and replacement costs than mass-market vehicles. Buyers should therefore check the service history, insurance records, warranty coverage and condition of the vehicle before purchasing it.

Stephen said buyers should also account for tyres, brakes, batteries, suspension components and other wear-and-tear items. These expenses may not occur every year but can result in large bills when they do.

A certified pre-owned car with an active or extendable manufacturer warranty can help reduce some of this risk, subject to the manufacturer's terms, Stephen said. For an out-of-warranty vehicle, buyers should maintain a contingency fund for unexpected repairs.

Higher loan costs can eat into your savings The cost of borrowing is another factor that buyers often overlook.

Used-car loans generally carry higher interest rates than new-car loans. A buyer who chooses a pre-owned vehicle should therefore compare the total interest payable over the loan period rather than looking only at the EMI.

Insurance also needs to be considered. Premiums may decline as a vehicle gets older, but they do not necessarily fall in line with its resale value because repair costs, expensive parts, location, claims history and policy add-ons continue to influence the premium.

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“Buyers should look beyond the purchase price and compare the total cost of ownership. This includes taxes, depreciation, insurance, servicing and warranty cover,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

Don't forget depreciation and resale value The calculation should not stop at the day of purchase. Buyers should also consider what the car could be worth when they eventually sell it.

“The resale value of the specific model should also be considered rather than relying on average figures,” Shetty said.

Agarwal said buyers should factor in transfer-related expenses, tyres, periodic servicing, unexpected repairs and, for older luxury cars, parts availability and potential downtime.

For someone deciding between a new and pre-owned luxury car, the key questions are how much depreciation they are willing to absorb, how much uncertainty they can take on in maintenance and repairs, and how long they intend to keep the vehicle.