New MF platform would result in a duplication push

Sebi’s 26 July circular came as a bolt from the blue. It includes almost all recommendations in the Amfi proposal to Sebi for the MFU. Asking RTAs to come up with a common platform will see efforts duplicated, costing time, effort and money. In common parlance, this would be reinventing the wheel. Twitter was abuzz with questions like why Sebi did not know about the MFU’s existence and whether Amfi had not informed the regulator about having already created this convenient platform. Industry stakeholders are in complete confusion. Sebi will do well to once again go through the proposal submitted by Amfi in May 2012, which is already in compliance with the Sebi circular dated 26 July.