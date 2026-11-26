New Fund Offer alert: Invesco Mutual Fund (MF) has launched the Invesco India Financial Services Debt Fund, an open-ended debt scheme investing in the financial services sector, the company stated.

Managed by Vikas Garg and Gaurav Jakhotia, the scheme carries moderate interest rate and credit risk and will be benchmarked against the CRISIL Financial Services Short Term Debt Index, as per the fund house.

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It added that the scheme comes amid a rise in India's corporate bond market, where financial sector bonds account for around 50% of the market, according to SEBI data as of the end of September.

The fund house noted that “improving credit metrics across banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), coupled with higher carry opportunities available in financial sector bonds, create a compelling environment for a dedicated sector-focused debt strategy”.

Invesco India Financial Services Debt Fund: Highlights As per the fund house, the product comes at a time when India's financial sector “is demonstrating strong fundamentals, supported by improving asset quality, robust capital buffers and a growing universe of high-quality issuers”.

New fund offer period: The NFO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 25 November 2026 and will close on 7 December 2026. No exit load will be charged to investors.

The NFO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 25 November 2026 and will close on 7 December 2026. No exit load will be charged to investors. Scheme objective: It seeks to capitalise on opportunities across banks, NBFCs, housing finance companies (HFCs) and public financial institutions by investing primarily in AA+ and above rated corporate bonds and A1+ rated money market instruments issued by entities within the financial services sector.

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Minimum investment amount: The minimum investment amount during the NFO and on an ongoing basis is ₹ 1,000 and in multiples of ₹ 1 thereafter.

The minimum investment amount during the NFO and on an ongoing basis is 1,000 and in multiples of 1 thereafter. SIP investment amount: For systematic investment plans, the scheme offers frequency as follows — monthly SIP (minimum ₹ 1,000) and quarterly SIP (minimum ₹ 2,000), in multiples of ₹ 1/- thereafter.

For systematic investment plans, the scheme offers frequency as follows — monthly SIP (minimum 1,000) and quarterly SIP (minimum 2,000), in multiples of 1/- thereafter. Money managers: The scheme will be managed by Vikas Garg, Head of Fixed Income and Fund Manager at Invesco Mutual Fund, and Gaurav Jakhotia, Fixed Income Fund Manager at Invesco Asset Management. “Through rigorous credit research, our proprietary risk assessment framework and active portfolio management, we aim to build a high-quality portfolio that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted income opportunities for investors,” Garg stated.

Benchmark: The scheme will be benchmarked against the CRISIL Financial Services Short Term Debt Index.

The scheme will be benchmarked against the CRISIL Financial Services Short Term Debt Index. Risk profile: The scheme is rated B-II, categorised as Moderate Class B credit risk and Moderate Class II interest rate risk, as per the statement. About Invesco Asset Management, Invesco: AUM Invesco Asset Management (India) has an average assets under management (AUM) of over ₹ 1,75,623 crore for the quarter ending September 2026 across mutual funds, PMS, and offshore advisory business, as per the release.

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Invesco is a global independent investment management firm with offices in over 20 countries, managing $2.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2026, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn