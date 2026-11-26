New Fund Offer alert: Invesco Mutual Fund (MF) has launched the Invesco India Financial Services Debt Fund, an open-ended debt scheme investing in the financial services sector, the company stated.
Managed by Vikas Garg and Gaurav Jakhotia, the scheme carries moderate interest rate and credit risk and will be benchmarked against the CRISIL Financial Services Short Term Debt Index, as per the fund house.
It added that the scheme comes amid a rise in India's corporate bond market, where financial sector bonds account for around 50% of the market, according to SEBI data as of the end of September.
The fund house noted that “improving credit metrics across banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), coupled with higher carry opportunities available in financial sector bonds, create a compelling environment for a dedicated sector-focused debt strategy”.
As per the fund house, the product comes at a time when India's financial sector “is demonstrating strong fundamentals, supported by improving asset quality, robust capital buffers and a growing universe of high-quality issuers”.
“Through rigorous credit research, our proprietary risk assessment framework and active portfolio management, we aim to build a high-quality portfolio that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted income opportunities for investors,” Garg stated.
Invesco Asset Management (India) has an average assets under management (AUM) of over ₹ 1,75,623 crore for the quarter ending September 2026 across mutual funds, PMS, and offshore advisory business, as per the release.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm with offices in over 20 countries, managing $2.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2026, it added.
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