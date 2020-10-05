New NPS deposit facility helps get same-day NAV and set up SIP. How to do

Pension fund regulator PFRDA has launched D-Remit facility for NPS or National Pension Scheme subscribers that will not only ease the process of deposit of the contributions by the subscribers, but would also optimize the investment returns by providing them the NAV of the date of deposit of contribution, if the contribution is made before the cut-off time.

Further, D-Remit enables NPS subscribers to set up Systematic Investment Plan or SIP (through auto debit instructions in net banking) by which periodical and regular contributions will be deposited into their accounts.

NPS subscribers who want to make their voluntary contributions through D-Remit would be required to access CRA System and generate a Virtual ID linked to their PRAN.

The minimum value of D Remit is Rs. 500 per transaction in both Tier I and Tier II accounts. The virtual Ids are unique for Tier I and Tier II NPS accounts.

"D-Remit not only eases the mode of deposit of voluntary contributions by the Subscribers, but would also optimize the investment returns by providing the same day NAV on the investments, if the contribution is received at Trustee Bank by 8.30 AM on any bank working day except Saturday, Sunday and public holidays. Further, D-Remit enables a subscriber to set up Systematic Investment through auto debit/standing instructions in net banking by which periodical and regular contributions can be made viz daily, monthly quarterly etc," PFRDA said in a circular.

There is no additional cost to NPS subscribers to avail the D-Remit facility by creating a virtual id.

How to activate D-Remit Facility on your NPS account:

1) NPS subscribers can access CRA system and generate account wise virtual IDs. Virtual IDs are unique for Tier I and Tier II accounts. Only active NPS subscribers who also also net banking customers of banks can avail benefit of R-Remit feature.

2) NPS customer can go to these two links to create virtual ids.

https://cra-nsdl.com/CRAOnline/VirtualIdCreation.html

https://enps.kfintech.com/dremit/prelogindremit/

3) While generating virtual id, the subscriber will be sent an OTP for authentication. Mobile number needs to be compulsorily registered in PRAN or Permanent Retirement Account Number in the CRA system.

4) The generation of the virtual id is a one-time activity and these ids are permanently attached to PRAN for the purpose of D-Remit.

5) After logging into the net banking, the subscriber needs to add the virtual id as beneficiary with the unique IFSC details of the trustee bank to transfer fund or set up auto debit from their bank accounts.

6) It is suggested that the fund transfer made using D-Remit should have narration "NPS Contribution for D-Remit".

7) The funds received on T day up to 8:30 am on any bank working day(other than Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays) by Trustee bank will be considered same day investment.

