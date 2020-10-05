New NPS deposit facility helps get same-day NAV and set up SIP. How to do

"D-Remit not only eases the mode of deposit of voluntary contributions by the Subscribers, but would also optimize the investment returns by providing the same day NAV on the investments, if the contribution is received at Trustee Bank by 8.30 AM on any bank working day except Saturday, Sunday and public holidays. Further, D-Remit enables a subscriber to set up Systematic Investment through auto debit/standing instructions in net banking by which periodical and regular contributions can be made viz daily, monthly quarterly etc," PFRDA said in a circular.