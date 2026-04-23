New NPS exit rules explained: Retiring soon? How much you can withdraw and when

The National Pension System has updated withdrawal rules, allowing more flexibility for subscribers until 2026. Government employees exiting prematurely must use 80% of their accumulated pension wealth for an annuity, while those with an APW of 5 lakh or less can withdraw fully in a lump sum.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated23 Apr 2026, 05:18 AM IST
Major Changes to NPS Withdrawal Norms Offer More Options for Subscribers
Major Changes to NPS Withdrawal Norms Offer More Options for Subscribers

The National Pension System (NPS) has seen major withdrawal rule changes after the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) revised the exit and withdrawal norms, late last year. The new rules, effective into 2026, give subscribers more flexibilityin terms of how and when they can withdraw their savings.

Here’s a look at the new rules on how NPS withdrawals work before retirement and after retirement:

NPS withdrawals after retirement (normal exit)

Individuals working in the government sector:

  • The exit age has been increases from 75 to 85, i.e. they can remain invested till 85. But can always exit earlier.
  • Subscribers can withdraw up to 60% of their accumulated pension wealth (APW) at exit (withdrawal can be taken either as a lump sum or SLW), while the remaining 40% must be used to buy an annuity. This rule is same as earlier.

Also Read | Can your NPS pay hospital bills? ICICI Pru tests a new model

Individuals working in the corporate sector:

  • The minimum 5-year (lock-in) period has been removed.
  • The vesting period, earlier fixed until the age of 60, has now been shortened to 15 years or until age 60—whichever is earlier.
  • Upon normal exit, corporate sector employees can withdraw upto 80% amount as a lump sum and use at least 20 per cent of the APW to buy an annuity. Earlier, they could only witdraw 60% of APW as lump sum

Corpus based withdrawal:

  • If the APW is under 8 lakh, the subscriber can withdraw the entire amount in a lump sum upon normal exit.
  • In case, if the APW is between 8 lakh and 12 lakh, he/she has the option to withdraw up to 6 lakh as a lump sum, and the remaining amount as systematic unit redemption (SUR) for at least six years or for an annuity.
  • If corpus is above R12 lakh, the general 80/20 rule applies

Premature withdrawal

Individuals working in the government sector:

The government employees who exit prematurely must use 80 per cent of the APW to buy an annuity, and the remaining can be withdrawn as a lump sum or SLW or SUR.

Also Read | PPF vs EPF vs NPS: Compare interest rates, tax benefits, tenure & more

Individuals working in the corporate sector:

  • Up to 20% of the total pension corpus can be withdrawn as a lump sum.
  • At least 80% of the corpus must be used to purchase an annuity, which will provide a regular pension.

(Premature withdrawal rules remain same as earlier)

Corpus based withdrawal

For both the sectors, in case the total APW is 5 lakh or less, full withdrawal in lump sum is permitted.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.

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