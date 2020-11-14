New NPS facility: How to set up a SIP and get same-day NAV

Pension fund regulator PFRDA recently has launched D-Remit facility for NPS subscribers who can now transfer money directly to their NPS accounts from their bank accounts. This new NPS facility makes investing in NPS not only simpler and hassle-free but also helps the subscriber get same-day NAV for their investment. In addition, NPS subscribers can contribute on regular basis (daily/monthly/quarterly basis) just like a mutual fund systematic investment plan or SIP, directly from their bank account by using the recurring option of their banking platform.