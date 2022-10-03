New NPS proposal: Get regular monthly income from lump sum withdrawal part

NPS or National Pension Scheme subscribers, according to the current rules, can withdraw the maximum of 60% as lump sum and utilize the minimum of 40% as annuity when they reach the age of superannuation or attain 60 years of age. In case of premature exit, subscribers can only withdraw 20% as lump sum and rest 80% has to be utilized to buy annuity. The subscribers do have an option to defer lump sum withdrawal and annuity till 75 years.

