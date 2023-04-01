New NPS withdrawal rules come into effect today: All you need to know1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 12:54 PM IST
- The new rules for withdrawal from the NPS will make annuity payments faster and simpler for subscribers exiting the NPS
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has made it mandatory for all National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to upload certain documents as of 1 April, 2023 to the Central Record-Keeping Agency (CRA) user interface before withdrawing the pension corpus.
