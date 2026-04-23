New online gaming rules come into effect from May: Here's what changes for you, how money games are impacted

The Centre today officially notified the regulatory framework for its new online gaming rules, which will effectively ban real money games in the country, while enhancing support for e-sports and social gaming online, as per a PTI report.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025 enacted by Parliament in August 2025 is set to come into effect next week, on 1 May 2026.
Any income generated through online gaming is treated as ‘Income from Other Sources’ when filing income tax returns. Sections 115BBJ and 194BA of the Income-tax Act apply to income earned on different gaming platforms.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Taxpayers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional or refer to the official website of the Income Tax Department for accurate and up-to-date guidance before filing their returns.
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