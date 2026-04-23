New online gaming rules come into effect from May: Here's what changes for you, how money games are impacted

India's online gaming rules, effective 1 May establish a framework to differentiate between money games and permissible e-sports. Here's what changes for you with new user safety features, regulatory authority, and mandatory registration for certain games.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated23 Apr 2026, 11:55 PM IST
India's online gaming rules, effective 1 May establish a framework to differentiate between money games and permissible e-sports.
India's online gaming rules, effective 1 May establish a framework to differentiate between money games and permissible e-sports. (Pexels Photo / Representative Image)

The Centre today officially notified the regulatory framework for its new online gaming rules, which will effectively ban real money games in the country, while enhancing support for e-sports and social gaming online, as per a PTI report.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025 enacted by Parliament in August 2025 is set to come into effect next week, on 1 May 2026.

Here's what changes for you as a customer and player:

  • New rules define framework for user safety features. This includes grievance redressal and transparency obligations for service providers of e-sports and certain categories of online social games.
  • Under the new legal landscape, money games are banned completely across the country, while online social games and e-sports are permitted to operate.

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  • The rules list out payment of fees or deposit of money, expectation of monetary winnings, revenue models, and how in-game assets are monetised outside the game as factors that determine whether a particular game is a “real money game”.
  • The game's terms of service must “prominently display” the details, designate point of contact, follow data retention directions, and observe instructions issued on facilitation of payments.
  • Safeguards for users include age verification or age-gating mechanisms, time restrictions, parental controls, user reporting and grievance redressal mechanisms, counselling support, and fair-play and integrity monitoring tools, the rules say.

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  • Every e-sport and online social game provider must have a grievance redressal mechanism to ensure “fair play”.
  • If unsatisfied by the redressal, you can appeal to the Online Gaming Authority of India within 30 days, which will endeavour to clear the matter in a 30-day timeline.
  • The final level of appeal lies with the appellate authority (here IT Secretary) who will aim to dispose of the matter within 30 days.
  • “For players, teams, tournament operators, broadcasters, sponsors, and other ecosystem participants, this creates a clear signal: once registered, an esport is unequivocally recognized as a legitimate sporting discipline,” according to Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming.

Do you have to pay taxes for money won from gaming?

Any income generated through online gaming is treated as ‘Income from Other Sources’ when filing income tax returns. Sections 115BBJ and 194BA of the Income-tax Act apply to income earned on different gaming platforms.

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  • Under Section 115BBJ, income tax on net winnings for the previous fiscal year is levied at 30 per cent.
  • Section 194BA, on the other hand, deals with tax deducted at source (TDS) on net gains credited to the taxpayer’s gaming account at the end of the financial year.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Taxpayers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional or refer to the official website of the Income Tax Department for accurate and up-to-date guidance before filing their returns.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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