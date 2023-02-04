Simplifying the new PF withdrawal rule for non-PAN cases, Mumbai-based tax expert Balwant Jain said, "PF withdrawal is taxable if the withdrawal takes place before five years of PF or EPF account opening. If the PF account is seeded with account holders PAN card, then there will be no TDS levied on the withdrawal amount. PF withdrawal amount will get added to the total taxable income of the PF account holder in the year of withdrawal and the tax will become applicable on the basis of income tax slab getting applicable on the PF account holder."

