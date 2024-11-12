Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Check Eligibility

New Policy: IDFC Mayura and Ashva credit cards to charge joining fee before dispatch. Details here

Credit cards: IDFC First Bank now requires an upfront joining fee for its Mayura and Ashva credit cards to discourage non-serious applicants. The fees are 2999 plus GST for Ashva and 5999 plus GST for Mayura, compliant with RBI guidelines on credit card activation.

Allirajan Muthusamy
Published12 Nov 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Policy update: IDFC Mayura and Ashva credit cards will now charge joining fee before dispatch
Policy update: IDFC Mayura and Ashva credit cards will now charge joining fee before dispatch

In a bid to discourage non-serious applicants, IDFC First Bank has started charging the joining fee upfront before dispatching its Mayura and Ashva credit cards. “Upfront payment of joining fee + GST required for dispatch of metal credit card. The fee is non-refundable,” IDFC First Bank said.

While the joining fee is 2999 plus GST (Goods and Services Tax) for Ashva credit card, it is 5999 plus GST, which is 18%, for the Mayura credit card.

RBI guidelines

While RBI (Reserve Bank of India) guidelines clearly state that charges can be levied only when the credit card account is activated, IDFC First Bank has ensured that it does not violate it by allowing the activation of its credit cards online before sending the physical card to customers.

“The customer can activate the card on her/his own on the bank’s portal. Cards can be activated before the physical card is sent. Only if the card is activated by paying the joining fee, it would be sent to the customer,” persons familiar with the IDFC’s updated card activation process said.

Also Read | Credit Cards: How can a card help you manage a luxury lifestyle?

“The bank has a digital application process, which is OTP (one-time password) based. Through this, the consent of the applicant is taken. Only when the process is successfully completed, the card is issued. Explicit consent is taken from the customer about the upfront payment of the joining fee while submitting the application,” they said.

The requirements for getting the card are clearly stated in the application process. Since consent is being taken after which the credit card account is activated, the process is fully compliant with RBI’s guidelines on the issue of credit cards, the persons said.

“The consent for the cards issued or the other products/services offered along with the card shall be explicit and shall not be implied,” RBI said in its master circular on credit cards. “In other words, the written consent of the applicant shall be required before issuing a credit card. Alternatively, card-issuers may use other digital modes with multi factor authentication to obtain explicit customer consent,” the apex bank said.

IDFC’s move follows recent complaints about non-activation of credit cards after the receipt of the physical card. Incidentally, RBI has said that banks cannot charge a joining fee before the credit card is activated.

Card issuers typically seek OTP-based consent if customers do not activate the credit card for more than 30 days from the day it was issued. “If the card is not activated by the cardholder for more than 30 days from the date of issuance, card-issuers shall seek One Time Password (OTP) based consent,” RBI said.

Also Read | Top 5 credit cards with no foreign transaction fees

But with issues of customers merely receiving the card and not activating it cropping up, card issuing banks are now seeking consent before issuing the card. “If the cardholder does not provide consent, the card issuer has to close the credit card account within seven days of seeking consent,” RBI has said. Any request to close the credit card should be processed within seven working days if there are no outstanding dues, it said.

Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceNew Policy: IDFC Mayura and Ashva credit cards to charge joining fee before dispatch. Details here
Know your CIBIL Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.
HomeMarketsPremiumCredit CardMint Shorts

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.