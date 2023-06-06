Decoding zero forex markup on debit, credit cards1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 10:49 PM IST
At present, three credit cards are available that also waive markup fees, which typically range from 1.5% to 3.5%.
Starting 1 July, there will be significant changes in the way you spend during foreign holidays, including for food, shopping, commuting as well as for recreational activities. International transactions on debit or credit cards exceeding ₹7 lakh will be subject to a 20% tax collected at source (TCS), but loading a prepaid forex card or purchasing local currency in India will attract TCS from the very first purchase.
