The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified the Sebi (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021. These new regulations have merged the erstwhile Sebi (Issue of Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2002, and Sebi (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014.

A major change in the new regulations is the change in the definition of “employee" who is covered under the Esop (employee stock option plan) framework. Employee now includes non-permanent employee of a company, so long as he/she works “exclusively" for such a company. This means companies can now issue Esops to employees on fixed-term contracts, or those on probation, prior to confirmation of their employment. There is also greater clarity on the coverage of “non-executive directors" in the definition of employee, which means such officials can also be granted Esops. It is important to note that independent directors continue to be excluded, given the uniqueness of their role.

However, in the case of listed companies, one must remember that employees who are promoters or part of their promoter groups are still not permitted to be granted Esops.

The new regulations have also expanded its coverage to include employees of associate companies (those in which the issuing company has significant influence or is engaged with in a joint venture). Earlier regulations allowed only employees of holding and subsidiary companies to be issued Esops.

The new regulations have taken cognizance of health issues and hardship faced by employees and their families, specifically during the pandemic, and include certain relief measures. They have exempted the requirement of having a minimum vesting period of one year for Esops, in case of death or permanent disability of an employee. This ensures that the employees (or their family in the case of death) receive the intended benefit, even if the statutory minimum vesting period of one year has not elapsed, thus helping them cope financially, in times of difficulty or bereavement, as the circumstances may be.

Additionally, the new regulations provide for vesting of the stock options granted to employees in accordance with the respective vesting schedule, even after retirement or superannuation of the employee, in accordance with the company’s policies and applicable law. This means that retirement of the employee does not put a full stop to the benefit of Esop that an employee may have earned during his employment. Such Esops may help meet post-retirement living costs for employees in the private sector, who may not be part of a formal pension system.

Besides the various pro-employee amendments, the new regulations provide various relief measures for companies. Traditionally, companies had to decide on the manner of administration of the Esop via an Esop trust upfront, at the time of implementation of the Esop. The new regulations provide flexibility to companies to be able to switch the manner of administration (direct route to trust route, or vice versa) at any point in time as circumstances warrant.

Further, the period for appropriating the unappropriated inventory of the trust is extended by one more year, subject to the approval of the compensation or nomination and remuneration committee for such extension to the second subsequent financial year; so the trust has one additional year to appropriate the shares acquired through secondary market acquisition.

The new regulations have brought a few but remarkable changes to the way Esops are implemented and governed. In the case that an Esop is amended, the new regulations clarify that although the variation to the Esop is not detrimental or prejudicial to the interests of the employees, a special resolution may still be required from shareholders, with the only exception being that such a variation is meant only to meet regulatory requirements.

The new regulations have already been notified as on 13 August and, therefore, listed companies and firms that are planning to list their shares should review the terms of their Esops to ensure that they comply with the new regulations. Where the company administers the Esop through a trust, the terms and conditions of the trust deed should be reviewed for compliance and effective governance under the new regulations.

The new regulations notified by Sebi are a welcome step at a time when the markets are overwhelmed with positivity owing to many new-generation companies listing their shares. The regulations provide additional flexibility, transparency and good governance in relation to dealing with equity shares in connection with share-based employee benefit schemes.

Shalini Jain is tax partner - people advisory services, EY India. Views expressed are personal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.