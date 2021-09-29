New regulations for Esops will aid good governance

A major change in the new regulations is the change in the definition of “employee" who is covered under the Esop (employee stock option plan) framework. Employee now includes non-permanent employee of a company, so long as he/she works “exclusively" for such a company. This means companies can now issue Esops to employees on fixed-term contracts, or those on probation, prior to confirmation of their employment. There is also greater clarity on the coverage of “non-executive directors" in the definition of employee, which means such officials can also be granted Esops. It is important to note that independent directors continue to be excluded, given the uniqueness of their role.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}