New RTGS rules to revised Form 16 from now: 5 things to know

To restrict tax evasion, the Income Tax department has now revised Form 16 by adding more details like income from house property and remuneration received from other employers.

As the changes came into effect from May 12, income tax returns for financial year 2018-19 will have to be filed on the basis of revised Form 16. The new format includes segregated information on deductions under various tax saving schemes, investments in tax savings instruments, different allowances received by the employee as well as income from other sources.

The new Form 16 also details deductions related to interest on deposits in savings account, and rebates and surcharge, wherever applicable. Even allowances like gratuity, HRA, LTA, etc need to be disclosed under specific headings.

Besides the standard deduction of ₹40,000, other deductions like tuition fee, insurance premium, donations, NPS etc also needs to be mentioned explicitly.

Most companies give Form 16 to employees around this time of the year. Tax experts say the new Form 16 makes it easier for employees to file income tax returns (ITR).

Another rule that would come into effect from June 1 is related to Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) timings. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed the timing for RTGS settlements by extending it for 90 minutes. Till May 31, RTGS transactions were carried out only till 4.30 pm but from June you can do it till 6 pm.

RTGS transactions from 8 am to 11 am will have no charges. From 11 am to 1 pm the charges will be ₹2 while after 6 pm the transaction charges will be ₹10.