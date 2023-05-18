New rule for international credit card users: 20% TCS, LRS limits, and other details explained4 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 03:03 PM IST
New rule for international credit card users: Earlier, the usage of international credit cards (ICCs) for making payments for fulfilling expenses during travel outside India was not included in the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS)
New rule for international credit card users: Spending in foreign exchange through international credit cards will be covered under the RBI's liberalised remittance scheme (LRS). On May 16, the Finance Ministry notified the amended rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), which has brought credit card spending outside India under the LRS. Earlier, the usage of international credit cards (ICCs) for making payments for fulfilling expenses during travel outside India was not included in the LRS limit. Only debit cards, forex cards, and bank transfers were included.
