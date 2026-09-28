New rules from October: SBI ATM charges, bulk FD rates, fee on UPI, Aadhaar verification for LPG subsidy, and more

From 1 October, households need biometric Aadhaar verification to keep accessing LPG subsidies, affecting 14.2 kg refills. Also, revised NPS charges and changes to ATM transactions for SBI customers will be implemented.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated28 Sep 2026, 11:35 PM IST
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New rules from October: SBI ATM charges, bulk FD rates, fee on UPI, Aadhaar verification for LPG subsidy, and more
New rules from October: SBI ATM charges, bulk FD rates, fee on UPI, Aadhaar verification for LPG subsidy, and more(AI image)

October brings changes affecting ATM use, large deposits, digital payments, pensions and cooking gas subsidies. Most start on 1 October while the UPI change starts on 15 October.

SBI ATM charges

SBI's ‘salary package’ customers will get fewer free transactions at other banks' ATMs. Their monthly allowance falls from 10 to 5 across all locations. Both cash withdrawals and services such as balance enquiries count towards this limit.

Afterwards, each cash withdrawal costs 23 plus GST. Each non-financial transaction costs 11 plus GST. These come into effect on 1 October.

Also Read | RBI, FinMin ask banks to ensure ATM cash ahead of UPI charges

Salary package customers continue enjoying unlimited free transactions at SBI's own ATMs. Rules for other account categories remain unchanged.

Bulk fixed deposits

Banks must publish bulk fixed deposit (FD) interest rates online by 10 AM every working day. A grace period allows updates until 10:10 AM. The new requirements start on 1 October.

Similar bulk deposits booked on the same day generally receive consistent rates across branches. However, differences are allowed depending on how deposits are treated under banking liquidity rules. These rules concern banks' ability to meet cash needs.

Also Read | Bank FD rates for Senior citizens: How much will they earn from different banks?

For scheduled commercial banks, bulk deposits generally start at 3 crore. Limits differ for some bank categories. Existing interest rates on ordinary retail deposits will not automatically change.

MDR on UPI

UPI merchant payments above 2,000 will attract a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) from 15 October. Payments up to 2,000 remain free. Transactions covered by the zero-MDR arrangement for small traders also remain free.

According to the government, around 96% of payments to merchants will remain unaffected. Applicable charges depend on the merchant's business category.

LPG subsidy verification

From 1 October, households must complete biometric Aadhaar verification to continue receiving the LPG subsidy. They can visit their gas agency or use the required mobile applications. Delivery staff can also complete verification during cylinder delivery.

Also Read | Ujjwala LPG Subsidy: Beneficiaries to get ₹300 on first four cylinders — Details

Without verification, households lose access to subsidised 14.2 kg refills. They may receive 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, depending on availability.

These smaller cylinders will cost market prices without subsidy. Booking at regulated prices, with applicable subsidy, resumes after verification. The exercise aims to remove duplicate connections and prevent misuse.

NPS joining fee

Revised charges for the National Pension System and NPS Lite apply from 1 October. Subscribers who register through service providers called Points of Presence incur a new joining charge. The charge is 200 for each Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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