New Sebi rules may alter how you trade in stocks

With the current regulations, brokers will not just block the funds but also debit them at the time of trading. This can be either 20% of the trade amount (the minimum stipulated amount) or the entire sum. “For example, if you buy Asian Paints shares worth ₹100. Earlier, the entire ₹100 would be debited on the subsequent day (T+1) to enable the broker to pay on T+2. Now ₹20 will be debited on the same day," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. “If you sell Asian paints worth ₹100, either you deposit a cash margin of 20% of the value (of the securities) in advance or transfer all the securities in advance to the broker’s account on the same day from your demat account, instead of on the next day," he added.