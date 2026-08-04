Stock market closing timings changed: What it means for index funds, ETFs and arbitrage fund investors

If you invest in index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or arbitrage funds, you need to understand a key change in stock market closing rules that came into effect from 3 August 2026.

While the market opening time remains unchanged at 9:15 AM, the closing process is no longer the same for all stocks and contracts. Earlier, all equity stocks and F&O contracts followed a common closing time of 3:30 PM, with the official closing price calculated using the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades during the last 30 minutes.

Under the new system, stocks with active F&O contracts stop regular trading at 3:15 PM and move to a Closing Auction Session (CAS), where the final closing price is determined through order matching. Stocks without F&O contracts continue trading until 3:30 PM, while equity futures and options trading continues until 3:40 PM.

Here’s what the change means for index funds, ETFs and arbitrage funds.

Why does the new closing auction matter? The new mechanism aims to make closing prices more transparent and closer to actual demand and supply.

“This auction-based approach, already followed by several global exchanges, is designed to make closing prices more transparent, reflect actual demand and supply, and reduce distortion,” said Manish Srivastava, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

“Unlike the earlier averaging method, the auction brings buyers and sellers together to discover a single fair price. The auction runs from 3:15 PM to 3:30 PM, with the final closing price determined between 3:30 PM and 3:35 PM. Initially, it applies only to Category I stocks with active F&O contracts,” explained Vaibhav Porwal, Co-founder, Dezerv.

Around 200 F&O stocks, including all Nifty 50 and Sensex companies, now follow this new process, replacing the earlier 3:00 PM–3:30 PM average price method, said Aditya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Wealthy.in.

What changes for index funds? Index funds calculate their NAV based on the closing prices of the stocks they hold. Any change in these prices directly affects the fund’s NAV as the portfolio value is recalculated.

“Under the new auction mechanism, closing prices are discovered through an auction instead of the previous 30-minute average method, making them more reflective of actual demand and supply,” Srivastava said.

“The funds most fully affected are those tracking the Nifty 50, Sensex and Nifty Bank - every single stock in these indices is now auction-priced. Midcap, smallcap, and Nifty 500 funds are only partly covered, so for now they hold a mix of both pricing methods,” Agarwal explained.

“Funds tracking the Nifty 50, such as UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund, HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan, ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund, SBI Nifty Index Fund and Nippon India Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan, are likely to see the direct impact because they hold the same large-cap stocks affected by the auction process,” Srivastava added.

How could ETFs benefit? ETFs could also benefit from the new closing auction as it may help reduce tracking error — the difference between an ETF’s return and its benchmark index.

“Since ETFs trade at the close to match their index, getting the exact auction-based closing price can help them track their benchmarks more closely,” Agarwal said.

Porwal added that tracking error often increases when closing prices are volatile or distorted. “A more representative auction-based closing price could help index funds and ETFs mirror their benchmarks more accurately over the long term.”

However, the impact will depend on auction participation. “A well-participated auction can deliver a fair price, but a thin auction could still be influenced by large orders. The real impact will become clearer through tracking error data over the next few quarters,” Agarwal cautioned.

Will arbitrage funds be affected? Arbitrage funds generate returns by exploiting price differences between a stock in the cash market and its futures contract. They buy the stock in the cash market and sell futures at a higher price, locking in the spread as both prices converge at expiry.

“The new auction-based closing price may reduce short-term pricing anomalies caused by isolated trades near market close. While some temporary opportunities could reduce, spreads may become more predictable, improving the efficiency of the strategy,” Srivastava opined.

Agarwal noted that the core return driver for arbitrage funds is the cash-futures spread, which depends on market activity and interest rates rather than a single day’s closing price. Hence, the long-term impact is expected to be limited.

“Investors may see some short-term changes as markets adjust to the new mechanism, but arbitrage opportunities should normalise over time,” Porwal said.

Is the change positive for mutual fund investors? The new closing auction mechanism is expected to benefit mutual fund investors by making closing prices more transparent and less vulnerable to manipulation through a few large trades.

“It should improve valuation accuracy and help index funds and ETFs track their benchmarks more efficiently. Investors should not view short-term NAV changes as a change in fund performance, as they are mainly due to the new calculation process,” Srivastava pointed out.

“The shift does not change SIP dates, cut-off timings or redemption processes for investors. The key metric to watch will be tracking error of index funds and ETFs over the next few quarters,” Agarwal said.