New tax on distribution income, a budget dampener for Reits, InvITs

Reits currently do not offer any significant premium compared to the yield from a 10-year G-Sec instrument, for which the risk of default is practically nil. Having said that, experts say that the actual yield in the hands of investors from Reits may go up in future years if the renewal of leases happens at a higher rate due to inflation than the current rate. Another important component of return from Reits is the capital appreciation of the investment value if the stock price does not fall.

