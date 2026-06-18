New tax regime: 5 tax-saving benefits salaried employees should not miss

For salaried taxpayers who have opted for the new tax regime, tax planning looks very different from what it did a few years ago. The regime has done away with many of the deductions that employees traditionally relied on to reduce their tax burden, including benefits linked to Section 80C investments, health insurance premiums under Section 80D and home loan interest on self-occupied properties.

The trade-off, however, has been lower tax rates and a simplified tax structure. As a result, many taxpayers assume there is little they can do to lower their tax liability once they have chosen the new regime. That is not entirely true.

While the list of available deductions is much shorter than before, a handful of provisions continue to offer meaningful tax relief. According to Balwant Jain, tax and investment expert, the standard deduction and employer NPS contributions remain the most significant tax-saving opportunities available to salaried employees under the new regime. However, they are not the only provisions taxpayers should pay attention to while filing their income tax returns.

Claim the higher ₹ 75,000 standard deduction The standard deduction available to salaried employees has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 under the new tax regime, providing an additional ₹25,000 reduction in taxable income.

"The standard deduction, which used to be ₹50,000, is now ₹75,000," Jain said.

Unlike many deductions under the old regime, this benefit does not require any investment, expenditure or documentation and is available automatically to eligible taxpayers.

Employer NPS contributions qualify for a tax deduction With most investment-linked deductions no longer available, employer contributions to the National Pension System have emerged as one of the most significant tax-saving opportunities under the new regime.

Jain pointed out that the deduction available for employer contributions has become more attractive over time.

"In NPS, the employer's contribution is allowed up to 14% of the basic salary. Earlier, it was 10%," he said.

For employees whose organisations include NPS contributions as part of their compensation package, the higher limit can substantially reduce taxable income.

Work-related reimbursements can still escape taxation Many salaried employees assume that all allowances and reimbursements have become taxable under the new regime. Jain says that is not necessarily the case.

Expenses incurred for official purposes and reimbursed by the employer can continue to receive favourable tax treatment, provided they are based on actual expenditure.

"The actual expenses that are incurred, if it's a reimbursement, that is deductible," Jain said.

This can include expenses such as mobile phone bills and internet charges incurred for work purposes. The distinction, however, is that these must be genuine reimbursements and not fixed allowances paid irrespective of actual spending.

Home loan benefits have narrowed but not disappeared entirely The new tax regime does not permit taxpayers to claim a deduction for interest paid on a housing loan for a self-occupied property, a benefit that was widely used under the old regime.

However, taxpayers earning rental income from a property continue to receive some relief.

"If it's a self-occupied property, you cannot deduct any interest for the home loan," Jain said.

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Interest on a housing loan can still be considered while calculating income from a let-out property, although any resulting loss cannot be adjusted against salary income or other income streams.

Section 87A rebate can reduce tax liability For many taxpayers, the biggest reduction in tax liability may come not from deductions but from the rebate provisions available under the new regime.

Resident individuals with taxable income up to ₹12 lakh can avail themselves of the rebate under Section 87A for FY 2025-26. Taxpayers whose income exceeds the threshold by a small margin may also benefit from marginal relief provisions, which prevent a disproportionate jump in tax liability.