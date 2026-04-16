New tax regime allows meal card benefit – 5 conditions to claim ₹200 per meal tax-free

The tax treatment of meal card benefits has seen a major shift with the introduction of the latest income tax rules. From 1 April 2026, the tax-exempt limit on employer-provided meals has been increased to ₹200 per meal, up from ₹50 earlier. Importantly, the earlier restriction that denied this benefit under the new income tax regime has been removed.
This omission matters because tax laws are interpreted based on what is explicitly written. If a restriction is not mentioned in the provisions, it generally cannot be assumed or imposed later. Hence, people who choose the new tax regime may also benefit.
Another key aspect is that meal vouchers are not treated as deductions like those under Section 80C. Instead, they fall under salary perquisite valuation rules. This means if the prescribed value is excluded before salary is taxed, it does not become taxable income at all.
This change has sparked interest among taxpayers, especially those who had opted for the new regime due to its lower tax rates but fewer exemptions. However, to claim the ₹200 per meal benefit tax-free, employees must meet specific conditions regarding its use, timing, and structure.
The standard calculation assumes ₹200 per meal and 2 meals per day, totalling a daily allowance of ₹400. However, the benefit does not apply automatically. Here are the conditions under Rule 15 that must be satisfied in order to claim the tax-free benefit:
Meal cards or food vouchers such as Sodexo, Pluxee, and Zaggle are employer-funded cards designed for food-related expenses. When structured in line with tax rules, their value, up to the prescribed limit, is not treated as part of taxable salary. This allows employees to reduce tax outgo while covering routine meal expenses at the workplace or nearby outlets.
The Income-Tax Rules, 2026, part of a broader overhaul of salary and perquisite taxation, were notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on 20 March 2026, introducing several changes for salaried employees.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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