Got a higher salary this April? Here's how to calculate your government ‘bonus’
SummaryThe monthly increase in take-home pay from the income tax cuts announced under the new regime in Budget 2025 is between ₹2,900 and ₹9,100 across various incomes.
This year, salaried employees received a 'bonus' in their April salary from the government, as reduced tax rates under the new regime that were announced in Budget 2025 kicked in from 1 April. For salaried individuals who chose the new regime this financial year, employers will have deducted less tax at source (TDS) based on the new slab rates.