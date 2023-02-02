New tax regime is very attractive now

Here are a few points to note before you make the shift. One, even if you shift to the new regime (and will no longer enjoy any deductions except for the standard deduction), you will still have to continue with some of your investments. For instance, you cannot discontinue your investments in public provident fund and the national pension system as it could result in penalty and freezing of account. Two, for those lacking in investment discipline, moving to the new tax regime will leave them with no incentive to continue with some of these investments, and insurance policies. On the other hand, those with cash flow issues may be able to enjoy the benefit of relatively lower tax rates without having to invest for tax-saving purposes.

