New finance act: The downside for investors on withdrawal of tax nudges

With the withdrawal of long-term capital gains and indexation benefits on debt funds, investors will be prone to chasing yields at the cost of safety. Over the last couple of years with low yields, investors were enquiring about bonds, peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, invoice discounting, etc. Investors do not understand the risk associated with investing in low-rated bonds. What happens when an issuer gets downgraded and has to pay a higher coupon and also provide exit for investors. How will investors get their funds back? In case of debt funds, there are clear guidelines on quality of bonds that can be invested into and the issuers are monitored by professional fund managers. In P2P, how will investors chase borrowers in case of default. Investors do not realize these risks until there is a negative event. Even in case of the Reserve Bank of India’s direct retail bond scheme, investors do not know what to do in case of a drop in price of the bond.

