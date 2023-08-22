New tax regime likely to have attracted 5.5 crore taxpayers in FY24: Report2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Around 5.5 crore taxpayers may have switched to the new tax regime in FY24, as it offers a rebate on income up to ₹7 lakh.
New Tax Regime Vs Old Tax Regime For FY24: Around 5.5 crore taxpayers may have switched to the new tax regime in the current fiscal year, as the new income tax system has become more appealing for the financial year 2023–24 with a rebate on income up to ₹7 lakh, said Business Standard in its report citing a senior government official.