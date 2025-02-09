Money
New regime narrows LTCG-regular income tax gap. Are equities still worth it?
Summary
- Tax breaks introduced in budget 2025 have reduced the tax advantages of equity investments for small and medium investors, especially those with annual incomes of up to ₹24 lakh.
MUMBAI : The new slab rates and exemption threshold introduced in the Union Budget 2025-26 under the new tax regime marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Indian middle-class taxpayer.
