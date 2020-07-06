New tax regime may put more cash in your hand, but be cautious

Availing of HRA but not home loan interest deduction: In the above example, if the person also avails of an HRA deduction of ₹50,000, apart from the ₹2 lakh deduction (standard and 80C), the tax liability under the old regime will reduce to ₹1.95 lakh. Since this is the same as under the new regime, the person may opt for the latter if she doesn’t want to make additional investment, apart from the mandatory PF, to exhaust the ₹1.5 lakh limit under 80C.